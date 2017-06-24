Youth Fishing Jamboree brings new anglers out in Billings

For any kiddos out there who have asked time and time again to "take me fishing"...Saturday was the day.

The Billings Kiwanis "Take Me Fishing" Jamboree brought over a hundred kids out to Riverfront Park to hit the water. Event organizers said this is the 21st youth fishing jamboree.

They said the event took a break for 6 years, but by popular request has once again returned to billings.

"The next generation is who needs to be told ad shown what fishing is all about," Said Grand Marshall Carol Kenckel. "And preserve what we have. We need to et the point across that loving the outdoors and doing hat is just as much fun as playing a video game or playing on your tablet."

Although the day was mostly about fun prizes were handed out as well. Prizes were awarded for catching the first fish, catching the biggest fish, and catching the most fish.