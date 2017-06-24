Cyber attacks on British Parliament - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Cyber attacks on British Parliament

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

Officials in Britain said Parliament was hit by a cyber attack in which hackers tried to access politicians' email accounts.
A spokeswoman for the House of Commons confirmed the attack.
She said unauthorized attempts had been made to access parliamentary user accounts. But systems were in place to protect member and staff accounts.
The attempt to hack Parliament came just over a month after a Ransom ware attack crippled parts of Britain's national health service.
The country's top trade official said the attack was not a surprise, and should serve as a warning to Britons.

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Cyber attacks on British Parliament

    Cyber attacks on British Parliament

    Saturday, June 24 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-06-25 03:00:07 GMT

    Officials in Britain said Parliament was hit by a cyber attack in which hackers tried to access politicians' email accounts. 

    Officials in Britain said Parliament was hit by a cyber attack in which hackers tried to access politicians' email accounts. 

  • Britax recalls over 207K infant seats due to choking hazard

    Britax recalls over 207K infant seats due to choking hazard

    Friday, June 23 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-06-23 14:23:42 GMT
    DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.      The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017.      Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure ...
    DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.      The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017.      Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure ...

  • Your money: Americans expected to spend more on food for cookouts, picnics this 4th of July

    Your money: Americans expected to spend more on food for cookouts, picnics this 4th of July

    Friday, June 23 2017 1:42 AM EDT2017-06-23 05:42:48 GMT
    Cook-off contestants prepare about 50 pounds of meat each!Cook-off contestants prepare about 50 pounds of meat each!
    Americans are expected to spend more on food for cookouts and picnics as they celebrate the 4th of July this year. According to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend more than seven billion dollars on food for the holiday. 66% of those surveyed plan to take part in a cookout or picnic, spending an average of $73.42 per person. That's up about two dollars from last year.  
    Americans are expected to spend more on food for cookouts and picnics as they celebrate the 4th of July this year. According to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend more than seven billion dollars on food for the holiday. 66% of those surveyed plan to take part in a cookout or picnic, spending an average of $73.42 per person. That's up about two dollars from last year.  
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire chief expected to break tradition for 4th of July

    Fire chief expected to break tradition for 4th of July

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:02:23 GMT

    According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.

    According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.

  • Native Days invites all to experience Crow Indian culture, avoid drugs

    Native Days invites all to experience Crow Indian culture, avoid drugs

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:35:37 GMT
    Crow Native Days is back, and behind the relays, parades, and other events lies an idea to motivate youth to avoid drugs and alcohol and celebrate culture. KULR-8's Melinda Lee shares the inspiration behind the 4 days of festivities and how it's helping save the Crow Indian Reservation's way of life on KULR-8 News at 10.  For a complete list of 2017 Crow Native Days events, visit: http://www.ctlb.org/event/2017-crow-native-days-june-21st-25th-2/
    Crow Native Days is back, and behind the relays, parades, and other events lies an idea to motivate youth to avoid drugs and alcohol and celebrate culture. KULR-8's Melinda Lee shares the inspiration behind the 4 days of festivities and how it's helping save the Crow Indian Reservation's way of life on KULR-8 News at 10.  For a complete list of 2017 Crow Native Days events, visit: http://www.ctlb.org/event/2017-crow-native-days-june-21st-25th-2/

  • Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness

    Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:04:37 GMT

    Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.

    Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.

  • Last defendant sentenced in case of decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming in 2014

    Last defendant sentenced in case of decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming in 2014

    Saturday, June 24 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-06-24 05:23:18 GMT

    The last defendant is sentenced in the case of a decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming. Pedro Garcia, Junior was accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sister’s boyfriend in December, 2013. The victim, Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres was found in a remote area near Clark in January, 2014. Investigators say his head and arm and been cut off after he was shot to death. 

    The last defendant is sentenced in the case of a decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming. Pedro Garcia, Junior was accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sister’s boyfriend in December, 2013.The victim, Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres was found in a remote area near Clark in January, 2014. Investigators say his head and arm and been cut off after he was shot to death. 

  • Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Saturday, June 24 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-06-24 04:21:24 GMT
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...

  • Community comes together to support student after motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-06-22 04:43:08 GMT

    A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon. 

    A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon. 

  • SCAM ALERT: Beware of currency bank scam

    SCAM ALERT: Beware of currency bank scam

    Friday, June 23 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-06-23 17:09:56 GMT

    On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations. 

    On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations. 

  • Community honors Coach John Barta's memory

    Community honors Coach John Barta's memory

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:50:33 GMT
    It is not unusual for smiles to accompany sorrow when someone is dealing with cancer. Those who knew coach and teacher John Barta are going through that roller coaster of emotions right now. They describe him as a rock and a man who held his family, co-workers and students in the highest esteem. Darcie Tokar, said, "This is really tough. He was a really big part of our community." The last time many of coach John Barta's students connected with him was the last. He atte...
    It is not unusual for smiles to accompany sorrow when someone is dealing with cancer. Those who knew coach and teacher John Barta are going through that roller coaster of emotions right now. They describe him as a rock and a man who held his family, co-workers and students in the highest esteem. Darcie Tokar, said, "This is really tough. He was a really big part of our community." The last time many of coach John Barta's students connected with him was the last. He atte...