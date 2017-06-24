Kids discover Montana's treasures in gold pan event

For any kiddos out there who have asked time and time again to "take me fishing"...Saturday was the day.
Officials in Britain said Parliament was hit by a cyber attack in which hackers tried to access politicians' email accounts.
Montana is full of hidden treasures and Saturday, Montana kids had the chance to discover some of them.
Today is the fourth day of Crow Native Days at the crow reservation, but it's also the second year for a special event.
BEIJING (AP) - Officials say more than 120 people were buried by a landslide that caused huge rocks and a mass of earth to come crashing into their homes in a mountain village in southwestern China.
According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.
Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.
The last defendant is sentenced in the case of a decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming. Pedro Garcia, Junior was accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sister’s boyfriend in December, 2013. The victim, Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres was found in a remote area near Clark in January, 2014. Investigators say his head and arm and been cut off after he was shot to death.
A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations.
