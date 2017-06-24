Kids discover Montana's treasures in gold pan event

Montana is full of hidden treasures and Saturday, Montana kids had the chance to discover some of them.

Big Bear Sports Center hosted the event and everyone could take a turn panning for gold with members of the Yellowstone Prospectors Billings Chapter.

Marilyn Hammel with the chapter said she has found quite a bit of gold over the years in Montana's creeks and streams. While she said she has never struck it rich, she has had a lot of fun.

She said events like this one are a fun way to introduce people to gold prospecting.

There are no fees associated with joining the group and if anyone is interested in learning more, they meet every second Thursday of the month at the golden corral meeting room on 24th st in Billings.

(Courtesy of Stephanie Hobby)