Tuesday closure scheduled in Wind River Canyon

BEIJING (AP) - Officials say more than 120 people were buried by a landslide that caused huge rocks and a mass of earth to come crashing into their homes in a mountain village in southwestern China.
A two-hour closure of U.S. 20/Wyoming 789 through Wind River Canyon is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, to help rockfall mitigation crews have adequate time to safely drop a large rock and other debris on and near the highway.
According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.
Cleaning up graffiti can be expensive and tedious. That's why members of the Downtown Billings Alliance said they want to help those affected.
The last defendant is sentenced in the case of a decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming. Pedro Garcia, Junior was accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sister’s boyfriend in December, 2013. The victim, Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres was found in a remote area near Clark in January, 2014. Investigators say his head and arm and been cut off after he was shot to death.
Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.
On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations.
A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.
On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations.
U.S. government officials say grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park region are no longer threatened, and that they will lift protections that have been in place for more than 40 years.
We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...
A Cody dentist is holding a "Free Dental Day" on Friday, July 14th, to celebrate his 30th year in practice.
There’s a new sheriff in town, and new outlaws who stage mock gunfights in downtown Cody. They’re taking the place of the “Cody Gunfighters”. That group was involved in a shooting accident that injured three audience members last July. The “Cody Gunfighters” recently announced their shows wouldn’t come back this summer, because they couldn’t afford the liability insurance required by the city. So a new group of cowboy actors, called the...
One man died, and another is in critical condition following two water related accidents in Yellowstone. Very cold and very hot waters in the world’s first national park are dangerous. Yellowstone Lake is the largest freshwater lake above 7,000 feet in North America. It is fed by snowmelt from the mountains surrounding it. The National Park Service says a kayak guide, 23 year old Timothy Conant from Salt Lake City, died while trying to save a client whose kayak capsized.
An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
