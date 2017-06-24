Last defendant sentenced in case of decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming in 2014

The last defendant is sentenced in the case of a decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming. Pedro Garcia, Junior was accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sister’s boyfriend in December, 2013.

The victim, Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres was found in a remote area near Clark in January, 2014. Investigators say his head and arm and been cut off after he was shot to death. Last month, John Louis Marquez pleaded guilty to shooting Torres. He was sentenced to 25 to 35 years in prison.

The victim’s wife, Sandra Garcia, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder last year. She was accused of convincing her brother, Pedro Garcia, to hire Marquez. Garcia said his sister told him Torres “owed people in Mexico $30,000 to $40,000." Garcia said his sister told him the people in Mexico had threatened to kill her and the five children she had with Torres.

Pedro Garcia pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder in January. Late Friday, District Judge Steven Cranfill signed the order sentencing Pedro Garcia to 25 to 40 years in prison. Garcia had also been charged with allowing a child to remain in a place where methamphetamine was being manufactured. But that charge was dropped.