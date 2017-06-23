Native Days invites all to experience Crow Indian culture, avoid - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Native Days invites all to experience Crow Indian culture, avoid drugs

Posted: Updated:

Crow Native Days is back, and behind the relays, parades, and other events lies an idea to motivate youth to avoid drugs and alcohol and celebrate culture. KULR-8's Melinda Lee shares the inspiration behind the 4 days of festivities and how it's helping save the Crow Indian Reservation's way of life on KULR-8 News at 10. 

For a complete list of 2017 Crow Native Days events, visit: http://www.ctlb.org/event/2017-crow-native-days-june-21st-25th-2/

  • LocalMore>>

  • Native Days invites all to experience Crow Indian culture, avoid drugs

    Native Days invites all to experience Crow Indian culture, avoid drugs

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:35:37 GMT
    Crow Native Days is back, and behind the relays, parades, and other events lies an idea to motivate youth to avoid drugs and alcohol and celebrate culture. KULR-8's Melinda Lee shares the inspiration behind the 4 days of festivities and how it's helping save the Crow Indian Reservation's way of life on KULR-8 News at 10.  For a complete list of 2017 Crow Native Days events, visit: http://www.ctlb.org/event/2017-crow-native-days-june-21st-25th-2/
    Crow Native Days is back, and behind the relays, parades, and other events lies an idea to motivate youth to avoid drugs and alcohol and celebrate culture. KULR-8's Melinda Lee shares the inspiration behind the 4 days of festivities and how it's helping save the Crow Indian Reservation's way of life on KULR-8 News at 10.  For a complete list of 2017 Crow Native Days events, visit: http://www.ctlb.org/event/2017-crow-native-days-june-21st-25th-2/

  • Fire chief expected to break tradition for 4th of July

    Fire chief expected to break tradition for 4th of July

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:02:23 GMT

    According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.

    According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.

  • Downtown Billings Alliance offers tips on cleaning graffiti

    Downtown Billings Alliance offers tips on cleaning graffiti

    Friday, June 23 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-06-23 23:38:31 GMT

    Cleaning up graffiti can be expensive and tedious. That's why members of the Downtown Billings Alliance said they want to help those affected. 

    Cleaning up graffiti can be expensive and tedious. That's why members of the Downtown Billings Alliance said they want to help those affected. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Community honors Coach John Barta's memory

    Community honors Coach John Barta's memory

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:50:33 GMT
    It is not unusual for smiles to accompany sorrow when someone is dealing with cancer. Those who knew coach and teacher John Barta are going through that roller coaster of emotions right now. They describe him as a rock and a man who held his family, co-workers and students in the highest esteem. Darcie Tokar, said, "This is really tough. He was a really big part of our community." The last time many of coach John Barta's students connected with him was the last. He atte...
    It is not unusual for smiles to accompany sorrow when someone is dealing with cancer. Those who knew coach and teacher John Barta are going through that roller coaster of emotions right now. They describe him as a rock and a man who held his family, co-workers and students in the highest esteem. Darcie Tokar, said, "This is really tough. He was a really big part of our community." The last time many of coach John Barta's students connected with him was the last. He atte...

  • Fire chief expected to break tradition for 4th of July

    Fire chief expected to break tradition for 4th of July

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:02:23 GMT

    According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.

    According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.

  • At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president

    Friday, June 23 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-06-23 17:31:01 GMT

    LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

    LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

  • SCAM ALERT: Beware of currency bank scam

    SCAM ALERT: Beware of currency bank scam

    Friday, June 23 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-06-23 17:09:56 GMT

    On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations. 

    On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations. 

  • Early morning vandals target Billings homeowners

    Early morning vandals target Billings homeowners

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:44:17 GMT

    Several homes near the area of 13th Street and Parkhill Drive have been vandalized. Graphic pictures and language were spray-painted on garages, cars, mailboxes and other property early Thursday morning. 

    Several homes near the area of 13th Street and Parkhill Drive have been vandalized. Graphic pictures and language were spray-painted on garages, cars, mailboxes and other property early Thursday morning. 

  • Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-06-22 14:02:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

  • Community comes together to support student after motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-06-22 04:43:08 GMT

    A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon. 

    A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon. 

  • Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness

    Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:04:37 GMT

    Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.

    Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.