Throwback Thursday: Bill Murray and the Salt Lake City Trappers - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Throwback Thursday: Bill Murray and the Salt Lake City Trappers

Posted: Updated:

From June 1984, as the Salt Lake City Trappers came to Cobb Field in Billings to take on the Mustangs with Trappers part owner Bill Murray in attendance!

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Throwback Thursday: Bill Murray and the Salt Lake City Trappers

    Throwback Thursday: Bill Murray and the Salt Lake City Trappers

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:23:34 GMT
    From June 1984, as the Salt Lake City Trappers came to Cobb Field in Billings to take on the Mustangs with Trappers part owner Bill Murray in attendance!
    From June 1984, as the Salt Lake City Trappers came to Cobb Field in Billings to take on the Mustangs with Trappers part owner Bill Murray in attendance!

  • Spokane Chiefs' Kailer Yamamoto selected 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers

    Spokane Chiefs' Kailer Yamamoto selected 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers

    Kailer Yamamoto is the 1st Chiefs player selected in first round since 2009.Kailer Yamamoto is the 1st Chiefs player selected in first round since 2009.

    Spokane Chiefs star Kailer Yamamoto has been selected 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft. Yamamoto becomes the first Spokane Chiefs player to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft since Jared Cowen was taken by the Ottawa Senators in 2009.

    Spokane Chiefs star Kailer Yamamoto has been selected 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft. Yamamoto becomes the first Spokane Chiefs player to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft since Jared Cowen was taken by the Ottawa Senators in 2009.

  • Mariners win 5th straight, beating Tigers 9-6

    Mariners win 5th straight, beating Tigers 9-6

    Mariners one game over .500 for 1st time this seasonMariners one game over .500 for 1st time this season

    SEATTLE (AP) - Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league debut, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.    

    SEATTLE (AP) - Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league debut, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.    

    •   