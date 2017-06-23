Downtown Billings Alliance offers tips on cleaning graffiti

Cleaning up graffiti can be expensive and tedious. That's why members of the Downtown Billings Alliance said they want to help those affected.

Jerrid Gray said many businesses downtown have been victims of graffiti in the past so he knows how to help them. He said products like "Goof Off" and Elephant Snot can be found at local hardware stores and work well.

He said he sympathizes with those affected and is more than willing to give tips and tricks to anyone looking for help removing the spray paint.

"I saw the post and just kind of knew that I had expertise in the subject and kind of decided that I could lend advice if they needed it," Gray said.

Gray said when using these products, it's important to pay attention to which one you use. He said the more abrasive removers can also remove paints and primers, so you should take that into consideration before using it.