Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness

Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.
Gov. Steve Bullock has declared a drought emergency in 19 counties in eastern Montana and two Native American reservations.
A fourth Montana Republican has filed to run for U.S. Senate in 2018.
It's summer and that means more people are spending more time outside and for longer periods of time. And with more time spent outside, we expose ourselves to more Mosquitoes.
LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump. He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.
On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations.
Several homes near the area of 13th Street and Parkhill Drive have been vandalized. Graphic pictures and language were spray-painted on garages, cars, mailboxes and other property early Thursday morning.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.
A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
Several homes, cars and signs are damaged after an early-morning vandalism spree.
