Tips to cut down on mosquito bites

It's summer and that means more people are spending more time outside and for longer periods of time.

And with more time spent outside, we expose ourselves to more Mosquitoes.

If you are looking to minimize those bites, bumps, and itches you better remember to bring along your mosquito repellent.

A good mosquito repellent contains a generous amount of deet in the mix. But it doesn't do you much good if you don't apply it properly.

Amy Grandpre is an Urban Horticulture Assistant with MSU Extension Services. She says Deet can also be found in some sunscreens helping to add extra protection when lounging by the pool in the evening.

But if you're away from the pool, say hiking, fishing, or camping you'll want to make sure to add some additional layered protection

Grandpre recommends long sleeves and long pants to limit help limit the amount of skin available to Mosquitoes.

But even then you need to make sure that your bug spray isn't a one time use. If you're swimming or sweating you need to reapply regularly.

And believe it or not a mosquito repelling bracelet can give you an additional advantage in keeping those bites, bumps and itches to a minimum.

One last product that can help keep the whole group stay mosquito free is a mosquito dunk ring. They work when you throw them into the water.