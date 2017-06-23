SCAM ALERT: Beware of currency bank scam - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

SCAM ALERT: Beware of currency bank scam

CODY, Wyo. -

On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations.

The suspects confused the tellers by changing the request for smaller bills or different currencies. The suspects also had heavy accents and were speaking broken English with another unknown language.

They then left with more money than they initially brought in to exchange. Multiple banks reported thefts ranging from $1,900 to $3,200.

In total, Cody area banks were victimized for approximately $7,500.

The three male suspects are described as being approximately 30 years of age and are possibly of middle eastern or Hispanic descent. 

