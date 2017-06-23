Britax recalls over 207K infant seats due to choking hazard - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Britax recalls over 207K infant seats due to choking hazard

By Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.
    
The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017.
    
Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure on the clips, which help to properly position the harness straps. Britax says customers can safely keep using the seats if they remove the chest clip or watch a center tab for signs of breakage.
    
Britax will notify owners and provide a new chest clip. The recall started Wednesday. Owners can contact Britax at (833) 474-7016.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CLICK HERE FOR RECALL INFORMATION.

