Former MSUB Pitching Great, Billings Scarlet Muller Gets Hometown Start

After a stellar career as a member as the Billings Scarlets, Brady Muller kept his excellence in town, going on to be one of the greatest pitchers in Montana State University Billings history. But that didn't earn him a spot in professional baseball. Brady had to continue his career in the independent Frontier League as a part of the Windy City Thunderbolts. That paid off, however, with his first MLB contract, which led to his first career start, on the same field he played on in high...

After a stellar career as a member as the Billings Scarlets, Brady Muller kept his excellence in town, going on to be one of the greatest pitchers in Montana State University Billings history. But that didn't earn him a spot in professional baseball. Brady had to continue his career in the independent Frontier League as a part of the Windy City Thunderbolts. That paid off, however, with his first MLB contract, which led to his first career start, on the same field he played on in high...