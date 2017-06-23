Billings Offense Thrives in Mustangs' 15-4 Win Over Osprey

The Billings Mustangs (3-1) secured the series victory over the Missoula Osprey (1-3) with a resounding 15-4 win on Thursday night in front of 4,397 at Dehler Park..
Brewers to Make Most out of Final Two Years in Helena
SEATTLE (AP) - Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league debut, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.
The LA Kings have agreed to terms with Don Nachbaur to serve as Assistant Coach, it was announced today by LA Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake and Kings Head Coach John Stevens. Nachbaur joins Assistant Coach Dave Lowry (hired on May 30) and Goaltending Coach Bill Ranford.
The scouting reports on Kailer Yamamoto are pretty much all the same: speedy, skilled, a pure scorer -- and undersized. "It gives me that drive to want to push past everybody and be the best player I can be," Yamamoto says of constantly hearing about his 5-9, 160-lb. frame. "Ultimately my goal is to be the best player every time I step on the ice. It gets a little frustrating but it gives me that drive and helps me out in the end." There's a small group of ...
SEATTLE (AP) - Jarrod Dyson's bunt single broke up Justin Verlander's bid for a perfect game in the sixth inning Wednesday night and sparked the Seattle Mariners to a 7-5 comeback win over the Detroit Tigers.
PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Aldemar Burgos homered and had three hits, driving in three, and Emmanuel Ramirez allowed just one hit over six innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 5-1 on Wednesday. Ramirez (1-0) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.
SEATTLE (AP) - Scott Sutter headed in a free kick on the last play of second-half stoppage time to lift Orlando City to a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night. The Lions (7-5-5) were awarded a free kick 12 yards up from the goal line outside the penalty area on the left side.
Meet two local ladies who have been cheering on the Billings Mustangs for more than 6 decades.
Special Olympics Washington will feature 62 teams at the 2017 Spokane Hoopfest, displaying some of the most-skilled and competitive traditional and Unified (athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team) 3-on-3 squads Special Olympics has to offer.
