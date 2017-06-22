Community honors Coach John Barta's memory

It is not unusual for smiles to accompany sorrow when someone is dealing with cancer.

Those who knew coach and teacher John Barta are going through that roller coaster of emotions right now.

They describe him as a rock and a man who held his family, co-workers and students in the highest esteem.

Darcie Tokar, said, "This is really tough. He was a really big part of our community."

The last time many of coach John Barta's students connected with him was the last.

He attended the Barta Benefit in February of this year.

"A lot of the kids from his graduating class were there and it was a really special reunion of our 2016 class and a very sad goodbye for everybody," said Tokar.

Tokar, Coach Barta's former student, now in college at MSU-Billings, said, it was a big moment when their much-loved and respected teacher and coach told them what was going on.

"We had rumors about it. But we were all unsure. He came out and said, I have cancer. It's not a big deal. I want you all to be a part of it because you are my life. He ended up shaving his head in front of our entire student body," said Tokar

The school resource officer and one other teacher followed his example.

Teacher and coach Craig McKinney knew him for 27 years and was Coach Barta's best friend.

He said it was a Saturday loser out gamer at Northern Montana College when he got the full effect of Coach Barta's heartfelt spirit.

McKinney said, "He had this wild outfit on and it looked like pajama bottoms. I said, are you going to coach in your pajama bottoms? He goes, well they're not really pajama bottoms. It was a 9 AM game so I'm pretty sure he was coaching in his pajama bottoms. He just never admitted it."

Mckinney says the students were his world."

"He was always in it for the kids. You ask any of the teachers, he was getting the kids to learn," said McKinney.

And he did something huge for them.

Mckinney says he secured a pep grant for 400-thousand dollars which has been used to buy much-needed equipment at all of the shepherd schools.

"He always said if the kids are active, their brains are active," added McKinney.

John Barta was a pillar in the Shepherd community and elsewhere.

Many say his departure from this world, will be felt deeply in the hearts of those who knew him.

"The cancer took over and he just couldn't do it any more." said McKinney.