MT & WY lawmakers react to the GOP health care bill proposal - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

MT & WY lawmakers react to the GOP health care bill proposal

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Lawmakers in Montana and Wyoming are talking about the proposed GOP health care bill. You can read their full statements below.

After taking the morning to read the Senate health care bill, U.S. Senator Jon Tester released the following statement:

“After no public input, this bill emerged from the shadows, where it was written in secret, with a warning label for rural America.  It will rip away Medicaid from thousands of Montanans, impose an age tax on folks in their 50s and 60s, make it harder to get coverage if you have a pre-existing condition like high blood pressure, all while cutting taxes for corporations and the extremely wealthy.  We need to take steps to make health care more accessible and affordable for every Montanan, but this bill will leave thousands of Montanans without health care and doesn’t address rising costs.”

More from Tester:

“13 Senators have secretly drafted a bill that threatens health care for thousands of Montanans and risks wiping out Montana's rural hospitals while giving tax breaks to millionaires,” Tester said. “Montanans deserve a voice in this process, and that’s why I’m holding this town hall. I want to hear from my bosses, the people of Montana, about what they like and don’t like about this legislation.”

U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released the following statement:

“I’m glad to see the draft text of the bill made public for everyone to see. I look forward to hearing directly from Montanans on this legislation, including on the 17th teletownhall I’ll be hosting next Wednesday.”

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., made the following statement after Senate Republicans released their discussion draft of legislation to stabilize health insurance markets and bring down health care premiums:

“After months of hard work, Senate Republicans are proposing solutions to address the challenges to health care created by Obamacare that are affecting millions of hardworking families,” Enzi said. “Senate Democratic leaders have repeatedly declared they would not be part of getting rid of the current deficient system. Members of the GOP conference discussed many different options. The plan we’ve released today is focused on tackling the problem of skyrocketing premiums while stabilizing the collapsing Obamacare insurance markets that threaten to leave millions of Americans with no affordable options for health care. The discussion draft is also focused on fixing the challenges facing Medicaid while retaining our commitment to provide health care to our most vulnerable populations. Most importantly though, it repeals the individual and employer mandates freeing the American people from the requirement that forced families to purchase insurance they either did not want or could not afford. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help the nation transition from Obamacare’s broken promises to better care.”

For more information about Daines' tele-townhall and Jon Tester's townhall watch the video above.

  • LocalMore>>

  • MT & WY lawmakers react to the GOP health care bill proposal

    MT & WY lawmakers react to the GOP health care bill proposal

    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-06-23 00:57:21 GMT

    Lawmakers in Montana and Wyoming are talking about the proposed GOP health care bill.

    Lawmakers in Montana and Wyoming are talking about the proposed GOP health care bill.

  • Healthy ways to reduce stress

    Healthy ways to reduce stress

    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-06-22 17:39:37 GMT

    Deadlines, family commitments, and bills. Put it together and you can create a highly stressful stew.

    But, it's not necessarily a bad thing when stress builds... It's how you manage that stress that determines whether or not you are making healthy choices. 

    Deadlines, family commitments, and bills. Put it together and you can create a highly stressful stew.

    But, it's not necessarily a bad thing when stress builds... It's how you manage that stress that determines whether or not you are making healthy choices. 

  • Read proposed GOP Health Care Bill

    Read proposed GOP Health Care Bill

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-06-22 16:05:00 GMT

    GOP unveils proposed health care bill to replace Affordable Care Act.

    GOP unveils proposed health care bill to replace Affordable Care Act.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Community comes together to support student after motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-06-22 04:43:08 GMT

    A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon. 

    A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon. 

  • Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Spokane Father's Day fight goes viral on social media

    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-06-22 14:02:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted. 

  • Video: Microburst wreaks havoc on fireworks stands in Shepherd

    Video: Microburst wreaks havoc on fireworks stands in Shepherd

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:12:55 GMT

    Many are talking about the wild weather that hit our area Tuesday night, specifically in Shepherd, where residents say a microburst rolled through their town.

    Many are talking about the wild weather that hit our area Tuesday night, specifically in Shepherd, where residents say a microburst rolled through their town.

  • Montana jumps on the food truck wagon with booming success

    Montana jumps on the food truck wagon with booming success

    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:39 AM EDT2017-06-22 14:39:01 GMT
    The food truck trend that started a few years ago is quickly gaining popularity across Montana, proving that this is a fad that's here to stay. By offering options beyond the sit-down scene, it's become the fastest-growing channel in today's food service industry, growing from $650 million to $2.7 billion in five years. Each year, hundreds of people eat the affordable specialty food served out of food trucks that line the streets of downtown on the weekends, cater even...
    The food truck trend that started a few years ago is quickly gaining popularity across Montana, proving that this is a fad that's here to stay. By offering options beyond the sit-down scene, it's become the fastest-growing channel in today's food service industry, growing from $650 million to $2.7 billion in five years. Each year, hundreds of people eat the affordable specialty food served out of food trucks that line the streets of downtown on the weekends, cater even...

  • Grizzlies in Park County landfill

    Grizzlies in Park County landfill

    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-06-22 05:32:42 GMT
    Park County’s commissioners say they won’t give money to stop attracting bears to the county landfill, until environmentalists give money to the project. That was their answer to a request for $7000 to help build an electric fence around the only Yellowstone area landfill in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Two conservative hunting organizations have already pledged to help. Wyoming’s Game and Fish department has trapped five grizzly bears that came here in searc...
    Park County’s commissioners say they won’t give money to stop attracting bears to the county landfill, until environmentalists give money to the project. That was their answer to a request for $7000 to help build an electric fence around the only Yellowstone area landfill in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Two conservative hunting organizations have already pledged to help. Wyoming’s Game and Fish department has trapped five grizzly bears that came here in searc...

  • Read proposed GOP Health Care Bill

    Read proposed GOP Health Care Bill

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-06-22 16:05:00 GMT

    GOP unveils proposed health care bill to replace Affordable Care Act.

    GOP unveils proposed health care bill to replace Affordable Care Act.

  • Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

    Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-06-20 13:52:03 GMT
    A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...
    A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...

  • Local woman shares 11 years of hosting more than 50 Minor League Baseball players for the season, and how you can too

    Local woman shares 11 years of hosting more than 50 Minor League Baseball players for the season, and how you can too

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-06-22 01:59:10 GMT

    One local woman shares her rewarding experience playing host to transplanted Minor League Baseball athletes during the summer season, and how you can too.

    One local woman shares her rewarding experience playing host to transplanted Minor League Baseball athletes during the summer season, and how you can too.