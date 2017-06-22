MT & WY lawmakers react to the GOP health care bill proposal

Lawmakers in Montana and Wyoming are talking about the proposed GOP health care bill.
Deadlines, family commitments, and bills. Put it together and you can create a highly stressful stew.
But, it's not necessarily a bad thing when stress builds... It's how you manage that stress that determines whether or not you are making healthy choices.
GOP unveils proposed health care bill to replace Affordable Care Act.
A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dad's plan to pick up his daughter for a Father's Day outing turns into accusations of assault and an arrest. Now a Facebook post is going viral because of what the dad didn't do when confronted.
Many are talking about the wild weather that hit our area Tuesday night, specifically in Shepherd, where residents say a microburst rolled through their town.
One local woman shares her rewarding experience playing host to transplanted Minor League Baseball athletes during the summer season, and how you can too.
