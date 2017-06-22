MT & WY lawmakers react to the GOP health care bill proposal

Lawmakers in Montana and Wyoming are talking about the proposed GOP health care bill. You can read their full statements below.

After taking the morning to read the Senate health care bill, U.S. Senator Jon Tester released the following statement:

“After no public input, this bill emerged from the shadows, where it was written in secret, with a warning label for rural America. It will rip away Medicaid from thousands of Montanans, impose an age tax on folks in their 50s and 60s, make it harder to get coverage if you have a pre-existing condition like high blood pressure, all while cutting taxes for corporations and the extremely wealthy. We need to take steps to make health care more accessible and affordable for every Montanan, but this bill will leave thousands of Montanans without health care and doesn’t address rising costs.”

More from Tester:

“13 Senators have secretly drafted a bill that threatens health care for thousands of Montanans and risks wiping out Montana's rural hospitals while giving tax breaks to millionaires,” Tester said. “Montanans deserve a voice in this process, and that’s why I’m holding this town hall. I want to hear from my bosses, the people of Montana, about what they like and don’t like about this legislation.”

U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released the following statement:

“I’m glad to see the draft text of the bill made public for everyone to see. I look forward to hearing directly from Montanans on this legislation, including on the 17th teletownhall I’ll be hosting next Wednesday.”

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., made the following statement after Senate Republicans released their discussion draft of legislation to stabilize health insurance markets and bring down health care premiums:

“After months of hard work, Senate Republicans are proposing solutions to address the challenges to health care created by Obamacare that are affecting millions of hardworking families,” Enzi said. “Senate Democratic leaders have repeatedly declared they would not be part of getting rid of the current deficient system. Members of the GOP conference discussed many different options. The plan we’ve released today is focused on tackling the problem of skyrocketing premiums while stabilizing the collapsing Obamacare insurance markets that threaten to leave millions of Americans with no affordable options for health care. The discussion draft is also focused on fixing the challenges facing Medicaid while retaining our commitment to provide health care to our most vulnerable populations. Most importantly though, it repeals the individual and employer mandates freeing the American people from the requirement that forced families to purchase insurance they either did not want or could not afford. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help the nation transition from Obamacare’s broken promises to better care.”

For more information about Daines' tele-townhall and Jon Tester's townhall watch the video above.