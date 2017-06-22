US officials to lift Yellowstone grizzly bear protections

U.S. government officials say grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park region are no longer threatened, and that they will lift protections that have been in place for more than 40 years.

U.S. government officials say grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park region are no longer threatened, and that they will lift protections that have been in place for more than 40 years.

Park County’s commissioners say they won’t give money to stop attracting bears to the county landfill, until environmentalists give money to the project. That was their answer to a request for $7000 to help build an electric fence around the only Yellowstone area landfill in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Two conservative hunting organizations have already pledged to help. Wyoming’s Game and Fish department has trapped five grizzly bears that came here in searc...