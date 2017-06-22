Healthy ways to reduce stress

Deadlines, family commitments, and bills. Put it together and you can create a highly stressful stew.

But, it's not necessarily a bad thing when stress builds... It's how you manage that stress that determines whether or not you are making healthy choices.

While all of us deal with stress, sometimes men struggle to manage it well.

St Vincent Healthcare says three ways men can reduce stress is by exercising regularly, getting enough restful sleep and eating properly.

We caught up with Omar Taylor at a local gym.

Taylor says going to the gym is a lifestyle choice for him. He feels that walking on the treadmill or pumping iron gives him the tools to take on the day in a healthy way.

"If you're physically fit and obviously mentally fit you can face the challenges of the day, even the difficult parts of the day with a better attitude," Taylor adds. "I find that if I've been through a couple weeks stretch where maybe I haven't worked out and maybe I haven't slept enough, I really tend to get over-stressed at work or with other situations."

Taylor says being disciplined to get the amount of sleep your body needs and drinking less sugar is huge, for men lowering stress, especially as they get older.

