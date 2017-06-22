Grizzlies in Park County landfill - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Grizzlies in Park County landfill

Posted: Updated:
By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
Connect

Park County’s commissioners say they won’t give money to stop attracting bears to the county landfill, until environmentalists give money to the project. That was their answer to a request for $7000 to help build an electric fence around the only Yellowstone area landfill in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Two conservative hunting organizations have already pledged to help.

Wyoming’s Game and Fish department has trapped five grizzly bears that came here in search of food. 

Game and Fish Bear Wise Coordinator Dusty Lasseter said, “The first bear showed up at the landfill in 2010. Now as this population has grown and expanded, we’re starting to see bears there on a yearly basis.”

There are three big compost heaps of animal carcasses at the landfill. The landfill supervisor thinks the smell of more than 300 animals dumped here each year probably attracts grizzlies. He says he warns his workers to watch for sign, like tracks and scat.

Lasseter asked the state, the BLM, and hunting organizations to help pay for a 9,000 foot electric fence around the landfill, to keep bears out.

The conservative hunting group, Wyoming Outdoorsmen said they would give money.

The President of Wyoming Outdoorsmen, Jay Jochim pointed out, “Many of our members would like to see grizzly bears hunted at one point. To that, we have to do everything we can to protect the bears right now to get them off the endangered species list.”

The Yellowstone Country Bear Hunters Association is donating labor to the project. Lasseter said they volunteered to help tear down old fences. He said the BLM has pledged $10,000 for the electric bear barrier.

But when he asked the Park County Commissioners for $7,000, they had questions.

County Commission Chair Lee Livingston asked, “If they don’t pick up a food reward at the landfill, then what keeps them from bumping down, like Loren said, hitting McDonalds,hitting a dumpster…fencing off the landfill isn’t going to keep the bears from coming down here through town.”

The Game and Fish biologists explained the grizzlies are in the area because they’re being drawn to the landfill.

Commissioner Joe Tilden proposed a challenge aimed at organizations that sued against the delisting.

He suggested the commissioners vote, “If for every dollar you get from an environmental organization for this fence, we’ll match it.”

The motion passed, and the biologists went away empty handed. But, Lasseter was not deterred.

He said, “I think one way or the other, we’ll find the money for this project. I think it’s really important for us. So, we’re going to find a way to do it.”

Two of the commissioners voted to fund the electric fence around the landfill. Commissioner Tilden said he proposed the challenge to “environmental organizations” as a matter of principal.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Grizzlies in Park County landfill

    Grizzlies in Park County landfill

    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-06-22 05:32:42 GMT
    Park County’s commissioners say they won’t give money to stop attracting bears to the county landfill, until environmentalists give money to the project. That was their answer to a request for $7000 to help build an electric fence around the only Yellowstone area landfill in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Two conservative hunting organizations have already pledged to help. Wyoming’s Game and Fish department has trapped five grizzly bears that came here in searc...
    Park County’s commissioners say they won’t give money to stop attracting bears to the county landfill, until environmentalists give money to the project. That was their answer to a request for $7000 to help build an electric fence around the only Yellowstone area landfill in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Two conservative hunting organizations have already pledged to help. Wyoming’s Game and Fish department has trapped five grizzly bears that came here in searc...

  • Ballot initiative seeks to limit who can use locker rooms

    Ballot initiative seeks to limit who can use locker rooms

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-21 22:53:53 GMT

    A conservative group wants Montana voters to decide whether to regulate transgender people's access to bathrooms and locker rooms.

    A conservative group wants Montana voters to decide whether to regulate transgender people's access to bathrooms and locker rooms.

  • Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet

    Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-06-21 19:01:57 GMT

    We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

    We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

    Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-06-20 13:52:03 GMT
    A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...
    A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...

  • Video: Microburst wreaks havoc on fireworks stands in Shepherd

    Video: Microburst wreaks havoc on fireworks stands in Shepherd

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:12:55 GMT

    Many are talking about the wild weather that hit our area Tuesday night, specifically in Shepherd, where residents say a microburst rolled through their town.

    Many are talking about the wild weather that hit our area Tuesday night, specifically in Shepherd, where residents say a microburst rolled through their town.

  • NASA to hold solar eclipse briefing

    NASA to hold solar eclipse briefing

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-06-21 04:30:40 GMT

    On August 21, millions of Americans will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show. 

    On August 21, millions of Americans will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show. 

  • Glacier National Park trail closed due to grizzlies

    Glacier National Park trail closed due to grizzlies

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:11:38 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    A popular trail in Montana's Glacier National Park is closed temporarily because of grizzly bears frequenting the area.

    A popular trail in Montana's Glacier National Park is closed temporarily because of grizzly bears frequenting the area.

  • Man shot in Reno identified as ex-NFL player

    Man shot in Reno identified as ex-NFL player

    The first Montana Tech football player in school history to sign an NFL contract has been fatally shot in Nevada.
    The first Montana Tech football player in school history to sign an NFL contract has been fatally shot in Nevada.

  • Stop throwing your money away! Biggest budget busters and money wasters

    Stop throwing your money away! Biggest budget busters and money wasters

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-21 00:35:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters.

  • Opioid overdoses on the rise in Billings

    Opioid overdoses on the rise in Billings

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:01:21 GMT

    The use of opiates continues to be an epidemic across the nation.

    The use of opiates continues to be an epidemic across the nation.

  • Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet

    Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-06-21 19:01:57 GMT

    We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

    We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Grizzlies in Park County landfill

    Grizzlies in Park County landfill

    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-06-22 05:32:42 GMT
    Park County’s commissioners say they won’t give money to stop attracting bears to the county landfill, until environmentalists give money to the project. That was their answer to a request for $7000 to help build an electric fence around the only Yellowstone area landfill in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Two conservative hunting organizations have already pledged to help. Wyoming’s Game and Fish department has trapped five grizzly bears that came here in searc...
    Park County’s commissioners say they won’t give money to stop attracting bears to the county landfill, until environmentalists give money to the project. That was their answer to a request for $7000 to help build an electric fence around the only Yellowstone area landfill in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Two conservative hunting organizations have already pledged to help. Wyoming’s Game and Fish department has trapped five grizzly bears that came here in searc...

  • Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet

    Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-06-21 19:01:57 GMT

    We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

    We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

  • Cody dentist to offer free dental work to celebrate 30th year in practice

    Cody dentist to offer free dental work to celebrate 30th year in practice

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 10:43 AM EDT2017-06-20 14:43:57 GMT

    A Cody dentist is holding a "Free Dental Day" on Friday, July 14th, to celebrate his 30th year in practice. 

    A Cody dentist is holding a "Free Dental Day" on Friday, July 14th, to celebrate his 30th year in practice. 

    •   