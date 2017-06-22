Community comes together to support student after motorcycle cra - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Community comes together to support student after motorcycle crash

By KULR-8 News Staff
RED LODGE, Mont. -

A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The student, Trip Hartman, was driving onto I-90 when he lost control and fell 50 feet.

 Trip is a well-known athlete at Red Lodge High School and knows many people in the community.

Many classmates are reaching out on social media saying things like, "Please keep my friend in your prayers. He needs all the help he can get to fight through this." Others are asking for prayers even if people don't know Trip.

One of Trips coaches said he's a strong kid and the community is pulling for him and his family.

"It's definitely hard, it's definitely struck a few hearts, it's struck the whole community," Steven Morales said. "And it's a close-knit family here. Everybody knows everybody and everybody knows he's a good kid."

Montana Highway Patrol Troopers said trip was wearing a helmet and they do not believe speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

