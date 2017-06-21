Local woman shares 11 years of hosting more than 50 Minor League Baseball players for the season, and how you can too

Players on the Mustangs roster come to Billings from all over the county, even outside of the U.S., and Rita Carr Giebink is happy to welcome these transplanted Minor League Baseball players into her home.

Giebink said she first learned about the opportunity to host Minor League players over a stadium announcement, and reached out to the Mustangs General Manager, Gary Roller, to get involved. That was 11 years ago. Now, Giebenk said she's collected memories with dozens of Mustangs players who enter her home as guests and leave as family.

"We've had close to 50 different players living with us," Giebink said. "We've hosted guys from the Dominican Republic, from Canada, from New York, Florida, Texas.."

Giebink said her summer guests left a positive impact on her and her sons, as both parties learned a lot from each other and shared experiences over the summer season.

"The biggest reward is just their gratefulness," Giebink said, "and learning a little about someone you're going to see on the field, which brings us onto the field."

Giebink said it's also rewarding to watch players be pulled up to the Majors, though she's always sad to see her extended family members leave.

"It breaks my heart when they go," Giebink said, "but they always leave something behind: a glove, a hat."

Within a wooden chest in her house, Biebink stores 11 years of items from players she's hosted, but says the memories are even greater than anything within her chest.

"We watch them go on and they become players for the Reds, and I get to brag 'oh, that player told me that my pancakes made him jump higher,'" Giebink laughed.

If hosting a Billings Mustang player over the summer season is something that may interest you, Giebink recommends contacting the team's main line and inquiring about hosting.

