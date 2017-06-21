Sisters share more than 60 years cheering on local Minor League - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Sisters share more than 60 years cheering on local Minor League Baseball team

Posted: Updated:

What is a sports team without a community of fans behind it?

In this look at fandom's finest, SWX Montana's Melinda Lee introduces two local ladies who have been cheering on the Billings Mustangs for more than 6 decades. 

You can catch Ruth Romero, and her sister, Rita, in seats 6 and 7 of Dehler Park when the Mustangs are playing at home. Romero said even before becoming a regular ticket holder, the ladies would listen to the Mustangs competitions broadcast over the radio in the 1950's. 

"I've had season tickets, or box seats, since '82," Ruth Romero said. "It's getting better every year. They're such a neat team."

Thank you for sharing your spirited support, Ruth and Rita!
 


 

