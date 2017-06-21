Video: Microburst wreaks havoc on fireworks stands in Shepherd - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Video: Microburst wreaks havoc on fireworks stands in Shepherd

By KULR-8 News Staff
SHEPHERD, Mont. -

Many are talking about the wild weather that hit our area Tuesday night, specifically in Shepherd, where residents say a microburst rolled through their town.

KULR-8 spoke with employees at RaRa's Pizzeria and Sandwiches, who say they were caught off guard when the storm hit. The pizza shop's surveillance video captured the whole ordeal on camera.

Employee Heather Carner tells KULR-8 it started raining about 8:30 p.m., so the employees ran outside to roll up their car windows. When they went back inside, that's when Heather says the weather took a turn for the worst. As they were trying to watch the storm from inside, Heather says they had no idea two fireworks stands on the property went up in the air. Heather says the storm hit hard and fast, even knocking down heavy tree branches.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the storm, and like we've been saying, it's believed a microburst is to blame. 

KULR-8 MeterololgistTracyy Smith says a microburst is a small downdraft that moves opposite to a tornado, and she says microbursts are found in strong thunderstorms.

