Ballot initiative seeks to limit who can use locker rooms

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A conservative group wants Montana voters to decide whether to regulate transgender people's access to bathrooms and locker rooms.
    
The proposed 2018 ballot initiative by the Montana Family Foundation would require that people use public facilities designated for their gender at birth.
    
If successful, it would thrust the state into the national debate over gay and transgender rights.
    
The organization says the effort is meant to protect "the privacy, safety and dignity" of Montanans and guard against possible sexual predators.
    
Critics warn that the measure would embroil the state in anti-discrimination lawsuits, while others argue the state could lose millions of dollars in business.
    
The measure is being reviewed by the attorney general's office and the governor's budget office. State lawmakers rejected a similar bill earlier this year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-21 22:53:53 GMT

