EMT reminds people to stay hydrated when swimming

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Mid June is an amazing time to be outside and enjoying our wonderful parks and recreation activities. 

But, if we're not careful in the heat, that fun can quickly turn into a medical emergency.  

Since June is Heat Awareness Month, now is a good time to review the importance of proper hydration. 

Katie Grass is an EMT with the Laurel Fire Department. She stresses staying consistently hydrated.

"The most important part is staying hydrated, keeping water with you at all times, avoiding sugary drinks as well.  It's great to keep a cooler with you.  Try and drink at least every fifteen minutes," Grass adds.  "Even if you're not thirsty, it's important to stay hydrated throughout the day.   

Grass says a common place where people experience dehydration or heat exhaustion is at the pool.

"I think the one place that surprises people a lot is at the swimming pool, because people think that you're in and around water you're safe, cooled off, but you can get dehydrated, you're active, you're moving your body and using all your water and so it hits people pretty quick when they get out and they realize how dehydrated they are from being in the sun all day," Grass says.

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:26:57 GMT

