NASA to hold solar eclipse briefing

On August 21, millions of Americans will get to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show. For the first time since 1918, a total solar eclipse will take place.

Wednesday NASA will have a news briefing on NASA-TV so you can learn more about the eclipse. It starts at 8 am and ends 1 pm.

For those of you who want to see the eclipse up-close and personal, Casper Wyoming is one of the cities on NASA's list where you'll get the best view.

The city has been preparing for years for the event and many people are coming from out of town just to witness it.

It will be the first time in nearly 100 years a total solar eclipse will cross the US.

If you want to know more about the event and how you can witness it, make sure you tune in tomorrow.