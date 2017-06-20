Glacier National Park trail closed due to grizzlies

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute
A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...

Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening. An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.

Foo Fighters are coming to Rimrock Auto Arena
Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin...

Update: Owner of rescued horse found Update: Owner of rescued horse found Courtesy: Bozeman Police The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud. The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud.