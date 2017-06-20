Opioid overdoses on the rise in Billings

The use of opiates continues to be an epidemic across the nation. According to doctors, opioid overdose is the number one leading cause of death for people under the age of 50.
Jim Bentler is the medical director of the St. Vincent Healthcare Emergency Department. He has been an emergency physician for about 20 years and said he has seen an estimated 60 thousand patients in that time frame.
Bentler said the number one opioid drug he has seen being abused is oxycodone. He said that most recently, he has seen a seemingly rash use of China White, which is a mix of opiates. He also said it causes a significant sedation and respiratory depression, and even respiratory arrest. Bentler said that's when people run into problems.
"I can say that over the last 5 or 10 years, the rate of opiate use has gone up markedly and I'm talking from patients I see on chronic opiates for chronic pain and what not to overdoses and beyond," Bentler said.
Bentler also said it is highly likely each person in Billings will know at least one person who uses opiates.
A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...
It was the first item on the agenda for Billings City Council's work session Monday, but the discussion for a six-month extension for the One Big Sky Center's development agreement spanned 2 hours as various aspects of the request were examined. Skip Ahern, 1 of 3 partners in MontDevCo LLC, the center's development group, formally asked the council for the extended amount of time to create the development plan. Ahern said the reason behind requesting an extension was MontDevCo ...
Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin...
It was the first item on the agenda for Billings City Council's work session Monday, but the discussion for a six-month extension for the One Big Sky Center's development agreement spanned 2 hours as various aspects of the request were examined. Skip Ahern, 1 of 3 partners in MontDevCo LLC, the center's development group, formally asked the council for the extended amount of time to create the development plan. Ahern said the reason behind requesting an extension was MontDevCo ...
