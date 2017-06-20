Consequences of starting a wildland fire can be costly

With heat comes the potential to cause wildfires, especially during the summer season. We want to remind you to be extra careful when you're out in the dry weather.
According to an incident management situation report from the National Interagency Coordination Center, there have been 532 fires in the Northern Rockies area with over 2,400 acres burned so far this year.
Al Nash is the chief of communications for the Montana-Dakotas State Office of the Bureau of Land Management and said the BLM sees the greatest fire activity during the summer months, especially during the months of July and August. He said people think that most fire activity is located in the mountainous regions, but this part of the country can and does see wildland fires. He also said if the fires are caused by humans, there are a variety of penalties that can be imposed.
"If you are found to have negligently or purposefully started a wildfire, there can be both criminal and civil penalties," Nash said. "It also means that you might be submitted a rather large bill to cover the costs of fighting the fire."
Nash said the costs can be up to hundreds of thousands of dollars a day. Last year alone, federal firefighting costs came up to about two billion dollars nationally. Nash said the smartest thing to do is to be careful when you're out in dry conditions. When you're outside, Nash said to be aware of your surroundings and understand that from now until snow falls, you can be in an area where vegetation might be dry enough to catch fire.
Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-06-20 13:52:03 GMT
A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...
Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-06-20 04:52:47 GMT
It was the first item on the agenda for Billings City Council's work session Monday, but the discussion for a six-month extension for the One Big Sky Center's development agreement spanned 2 hours as various aspects of the request were examined. Skip Ahern, 1 of 3 partners in MontDevCo LLC, the center's development group, formally asked the council for the extended amount of time to create the development plan. Ahern said the reason behind requesting an extension was MontDevCo ...
Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-06-20 13:52:03 GMT
Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-06-20 15:43:13 GMT
Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin...
Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-06-20 04:52:47 GMT
