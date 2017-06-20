Foo Fighters are coming to Rimrock Auto Arena

Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9.

MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com.

Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits including Everlong, Learn to Fly, The Pretender and Best of You. The 11-Grammy-winning group has sold over 25 million records worldwide.