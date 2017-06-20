Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass.

Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434.

Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one person was taken to the hospital via ambulance while the other was taken by life flight.

Wrecker crews on the scene expect delays on Highway 212 heading northbound for several hours as they work to remove the RV and attached trailer. You can still access I-90 traveling from the refinery to the I-90 eastbound on-ramp. Southbound lanes are not affected.

The crash remains under investigation.