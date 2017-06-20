Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

Posted: Updated:

A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass.

Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434.

Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one person was taken to the hospital via ambulance while the other was taken by life flight.

Wrecker crews on the scene expect delays on Highway 212 heading northbound for several hours as they work to remove the RV and attached trailer. You can still access I-90 traveling from the refinery to the I-90 eastbound on-ramp. Southbound lanes are not affected.

The crash remains under investigation.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

    Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-06-20 13:52:03 GMT
    A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...
    A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...

  • Developers seek more time to create One Big Sky Center plan

    Developers seek more time to create One Big Sky Center plan

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-06-20 04:52:47 GMT
    It was the first item on the agenda for Billings City Council's work session Monday, but the discussion for a six-month extension for the One Big Sky Center's development agreement spanned 2 hours as various aspects of the request were examined.  Skip Ahern, 1 of 3 partners in MontDevCo LLC, the center's development group, formally asked the council for the extended amount of time to create the development plan. Ahern said the reason behind requesting an extension was MontDevCo ...
    It was the first item on the agenda for Billings City Council's work session Monday, but the discussion for a six-month extension for the One Big Sky Center's development agreement spanned 2 hours as various aspects of the request were examined.  Skip Ahern, 1 of 3 partners in MontDevCo LLC, the center's development group, formally asked the council for the extended amount of time to create the development plan. Ahern said the reason behind requesting an extension was MontDevCo ...

  • Patriot Tour makes a stop in Billings

    Patriot Tour makes a stop in Billings

    Monday, June 19 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-06-20 00:36:40 GMT

    It is the seventh year the American flag will be traveling through 48 states.

    It is the seventh year the American flag will be traveling through 48 states.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

    Motorhome crashes in Laurel, affecting morning commute

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-06-20 13:52:03 GMT
    A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...
    A motorhome crashes in Laurel, prompting the closure of northbound lanes on Highway 212/S 1st Ave under the I-90 overpass. Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning when a motorhome traveling on the interstate westbound drove through the median on I-90, crashing under the interstate overpass in Laurel. MHP says the motorhome veered off the interstate just after exit 434. Two people were seriously injured in the crash. Trooper David Munson says one pe...

  • First responders save cat after fire in Laurel breaks out

    First responders save cat after fire in Laurel breaks out

    Monday, June 19 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-06-20 00:16:33 GMT

    A house fire in Laurel erupted Sunday evening.

    A house fire in Laurel erupted Sunday evening.

  • Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area

    Earthquake shakes NW Yellowstone area

    An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
    An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.

  • Update: Owner of rescued horse found

    Update: Owner of rescued horse found

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:23:17 GMT
    Courtesy: Bozeman PoliceCourtesy: Bozeman Police

    The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud. 

    The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud. 

  • US student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22

    US student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:56:01 GMT

    An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.

    An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.

  • Billings man identified as victim in Saturday rollover

    Billings man identified as victim in Saturday rollover

    Monday, June 19 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-06-19 16:47:10 GMT

    One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.  

    One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.  

  • Developers seek more time to create One Big Sky Center plan

    Developers seek more time to create One Big Sky Center plan

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-06-20 04:52:47 GMT
    It was the first item on the agenda for Billings City Council's work session Monday, but the discussion for a six-month extension for the One Big Sky Center's development agreement spanned 2 hours as various aspects of the request were examined.  Skip Ahern, 1 of 3 partners in MontDevCo LLC, the center's development group, formally asked the council for the extended amount of time to create the development plan. Ahern said the reason behind requesting an extension was MontDevCo ...
    It was the first item on the agenda for Billings City Council's work session Monday, but the discussion for a six-month extension for the One Big Sky Center's development agreement spanned 2 hours as various aspects of the request were examined.  Skip Ahern, 1 of 3 partners in MontDevCo LLC, the center's development group, formally asked the council for the extended amount of time to create the development plan. Ahern said the reason behind requesting an extension was MontDevCo ...

  • Gunfight show in Cody returns with new gunfighters

    Gunfight show in Cody returns with new gunfighters

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-06-20 04:45:58 GMT

    There’s a new sheriff in town, and new outlaws who stage mock gunfights in downtown Cody. They’re taking the place of the “Cody Gunfighters”. That group was involved in a shooting accident that injured three audience members last July. The “Cody Gunfighters” recently announced their shows wouldn’t come back this summer, because they couldn’t afford the liability insurance required by the city. So a new group of cowboy actors, called the...

    There’s a new sheriff in town, and new outlaws who stage mock gunfights in downtown Cody. They’re taking the place of the “Cody Gunfighters”. That group was involved in a shooting accident that injured three audience members last July. The “Cody Gunfighters” recently announced their shows wouldn’t come back this summer, because they couldn’t afford the liability insurance required by the city. So a new group of cowboy actors, called the...