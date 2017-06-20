Sights and Sounds from Mustangs Opening Day - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Sights and Sounds from Mustangs Opening Day

While the Mustangs were busy getting their first win of the season, fans at Dehler Park were enjoying their first chance to have a night at the ballpark in 2017.

    The Billings Mustangs move to 1-0 on the season following a walk off balk in the bottom of the ninth inning versus the Missoula Osprey.

    While the Mustangs were busy getting their first win of the season, fans at Dehler Park were enjoying their first chance to have a night at the ballpark in 2017.
