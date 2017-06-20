Sights and Sounds from Mustangs Opening Day

The Billings Mustangs move to 1-0 on the season following a walk off balk in the bottom of the ninth inning versus the Missoula Osprey.

While the Mustangs were busy getting their first win of the season, fans at Dehler Park were enjoying their first chance to have a night at the ballpark in 2017.

Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - The Spokane Indians split Sunday's Father's Day doubleheader with the Boise Hawks, highlighted by an offensive explosion and dominant pitching in game two's 10-0 victory. 5,848 fans came out to Avista Stadium to enjoy Sunday's Luke, I Am Your Father's Day Game presented by Inland Imaging, KXLY 4 News, Rock 94 1/2, 700 ESPN and Family Guide. Game One Game one of Sunday's Father's Day doubleheader saw early offense and dominant pitching, as Boise top...

After consecutive six-run losses against Texas, the Settle Mariners got to the Rangers' ace Sunday and earned a long-awaited victory in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- The Texas Rangers' biggest scoring surge of the season has the two-time AL West champions back over .500 for the first time since May 24. Mike Napoli hit two home runs, connecting along with Rougned Odor and Shin-Soo Choo in the sixth inning to power the Rangers past the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Saturday. Following Friday night's 10-4 win in the series opener, the Rangers have their first back-to-back double-digit scoring games of the season. Napoli's two-r...