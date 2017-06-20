Sights and Sounds from Mustangs Opening Day

The Billings Mustangs move to 1-0 on the season following a walk off balk in the bottom of the ninth inning versus the Missoula Osprey.
The Billings Mustangs move to 1-0 on the season following a walk off balk in the bottom of the ninth inning versus the Missoula Osprey.
The Butte Sports Hall of Fame welcomed the Class of 2017 on Friday night in a ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.
The Butte Sports Hall of Fame welcomed the Class of 2017 on Friday night in a ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.
Pioneer League teams are getting ready for opening day on Monday - as the Great Falls Voyagers held their first practice on Sunday.
Pioneer League teams are getting ready for opening day on Monday - as the Great Falls Voyagers held their first practice on Sunday.
Highlights from day one of the 57th Belt PRCA Rodeo.
Highlights from day one of the 57th Belt PRCA Rodeo.
The Billings Mustangs move to 1-0 on the season following a walk off balk in the bottom of the ninth inning versus the Missoula Osprey.
The Billings Mustangs move to 1-0 on the season following a walk off balk in the bottom of the ninth inning versus the Missoula Osprey.
After consecutive six-run losses against Texas, the Settle Mariners got to the Rangers' ace Sunday and earned a long-awaited victory in Arlington.
After consecutive six-run losses against Texas, the Settle Mariners got to the Rangers' ace Sunday and earned a long-awaited victory in Arlington.
The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.
The Spokane Indians held their season opener against the Boise Hawks on Friday, after their scheduled season opener was canceled on Thursday due to rain. The Indians' game against the Hawks went into extra innings, but Spokane fell to Boise 5-4 on opening day. Despite the loss, over 6,000 people showed up for opening day. Here's some sights from opening day at Avista Stadium.
The Seattle Sounders (5-4-6) prepare for an interconference matchup with the Eastern Conference's New York City FC (7-3-5) on Saturday. This will be the first time these two teams meet this season and will be a nationally televised game on ESPN at Yankee Stadium.
The Seattle Sounders (5-4-6) prepare for an interconference matchup with the Eastern Conference's New York City FC (7-3-5) on Saturday. This will be the first time these two teams meet this season and will be a nationally televised game on ESPN at Yankee Stadium.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Tyson Ross allowed just a pair of runs in his first start in 14 months and Carlos Gomez homered to help the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Friday night. Ross (1-0) made his Rangers debut and started for the first time since opening day last year when he pitched for the Padres.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Tyson Ross allowed just a pair of runs in his first start in 14 months and Carlos Gomez homered to help the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Friday night. Ross (1-0) made his Rangers debut and started for the first time since opening day last year when he pitched for the Padres.
The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) will travel to Salt Lake on Friday to take on the Screaming Eagles (4-11, 3-8) and wrap up the 2017 regular season. This is a must-win game for the Empire if they want to make the Intense Conference playoffs.
The Spokane Empire (8-7, 7-4) will travel to Salt Lake on Friday to take on the Screaming Eagles (4-11, 3-8) and wrap up the 2017 regular season. This is a must-win game for the Empire if they want to make the Intense Conference playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- After going deep twice in a game for the first time in his big league career, Chris Gimenez still has more mop-up relief appearances this season than home runs. Wait, maybe the Minnesota Twins have this whole thing backward with their backup catcher. "Hopefully I'm one of the better hitting pitchers in the league
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- After going deep twice in a game for the first time in his big league career, Chris Gimenez still has more mop-up relief appearances this season than home runs. Wait, maybe the Minnesota Twins have this whole thing backward with their backup catcher. "Hopefully I'm one of the better hitting pitchers in the league