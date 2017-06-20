Gunfight show in Cody returns with new gunfighters

There’s a new sheriff in town, and new outlaws who stage mock gunfights in downtown Cody. They’re taking the place of the “Cody Gunfighters”. That group was involved in a shooting accident that injured three audience members last July. The “Cody Gunfighters” recently announced their shows wouldn’t come back this summer, because they couldn’t afford the liability insurance required by the city. So a new group of cowboy actors, called the...
A Cody dentist is holding a "Free Dental Day" on Friday, July 14th, to celebrate his 30th year in practice.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Two Billings students are gaining job skills while being paid during their internships at a local company.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.
One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.
The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
A house fire in Laurel erupted Sunday evening.
A new study finds coconut oil may not as healthy as you think. The American Heart Association recently issued a report advising against its use. Coconut oil has become widely popular. Some have called it a super food and it's often used in lieu of other oils. Now researchers say they don't see any benefits in using coconut oil versus other saturated fats like beef fat or butter. Data shows coconut oil increased bad cholesterol in seven out of seven trials. The AHA says hig...
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child. Humboldt County Sheriff's officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.
For the past couple of weeks, KULR 8 has been getting reports of people falling off the Rims, with Thursday being the most recent.
One man died, and another is in critical condition following two water related accidents in Yellowstone. Very cold and very hot waters in the world’s first national park are dangerous. Yellowstone Lake is the largest freshwater lake above 7,000 feet in North America. It is fed by snowmelt from the mountains surrounding it. The National Park Service says a kayak guide, 23 year old Timothy Conant from Salt Lake City, died while trying to save a client whose kayak capsized.
An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
Grizzly bears may be taken off the endangered species list soon. And, a Wyoming Game and Fish supervisor said the state will make plans for grizzly hunts. Yellowstone’s superintendent said he wants Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to consider the impact on park visitors who come to see grizzly bears. A Sierra Club representative said it is too soon to remove federal protections. For 40 plus years, the only people who have hunted grizzlies here were tourists and photographers. Th...
We have statements from Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Barrasso’s remarks: “Before we start today’s hearing, I’d like to say a few words about the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice this morning. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and with their families. “Based on initial reports, the skill and bravery of Congressman Scalise’s security detail, and the Capitol and the local ...
A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.
Our local American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to help the Event Leadership Team execute the Relay For Life event on July 7 and 8.
