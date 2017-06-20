Gunfight show in Cody returns with new gunfighters

There’s a new sheriff in town, and new outlaws who stage mock gunfights in downtown Cody. They’re taking the place of the “Cody Gunfighters”. That group was involved in a shooting accident that injured three audience members last July. The “Cody Gunfighters” recently announced their shows wouldn’t come back this summer, because they couldn’t afford the liability insurance required by the city.

So a new group of cowboy actors, called the “Wild Bunch” took over the street next to the Irma Monday night. Their first show featured a shoot-out between “Sheriff Wyatt Earp” and a group of outlaws, while “Calamity Jane” and other actors looked on.

Hundreds of tourists watched the free show. The “Wild Bunch” spokesman said the guns they use now are all prop guns with blank ammunition, like the guns used in movies. The actors turn the guns in for inspection after the show.

Spokesman Ken Martin said the town needed the gunfight shows to continue.

He explained, “Wyatt and I walked down and talked to the merchants and they were really thankful that we’re starting it back up again. They said it really helps.

After the gunfights, the actors danced with audience members in the street in front of the Irma. They also posed for pictures with the tourists.