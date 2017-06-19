Cody dentist to offer free dental work to celebrate 30th year in - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Cody dentist to offer free dental work to celebrate 30th year in practice

CODY, Wyo. -

A Cody dentist is holding a "Free Dental Day" on Friday, July 14, to celebrate his 30th year in practice. Doctor David Taylor says he felt it was time to give back to the community. He's bringing in two other dentists, two hygienists, and other volunteers to help out. Taylor says his staff will be able to take care of fillings, extractions, and cleanings for adults. People can't make appointments but should show up at his downtown office for the 8 a.m. opening on July 14.

