Cody dentist to offer free dental work to celebrate 30th year in practice

One man died, and another is in critical condition following two water related accidents in Yellowstone. Very cold and very hot waters in the world’s first national park are dangerous. Yellowstone Lake is the largest freshwater lake above 7,000 feet in North America. It is fed by snowmelt from the mountains surrounding it. The National Park Service says a kayak guide, 23 year old Timothy Conant from Salt Lake City, died while trying to save a client whose kayak capsized.

Grizzly bears may be taken off the endangered species list soon. And, a Wyoming Game and Fish supervisor said the state will make plans for grizzly hunts. Yellowstone’s superintendent said he wants Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to consider the impact on park visitors who come to see grizzly bears. A Sierra Club representative said it is too soon to remove federal protections. For 40 plus years, the only people who have hunted grizzlies here were tourists and photographers. Th...

We have statements from Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney. Sen. Barrasso’s remarks: “Before we start today’s hearing, I’d like to say a few words about the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice this morning. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and with their families. “Based on initial reports, the skill and bravery of Congressman Scalise’s security detail, and the Capitol and the local ...

Threatening funnel clouds and snow hit northwest Wyoming Monday night. The snow storm was in Yellowstone National Park. And, several people saw and photographed the funnel cloud near Burlington, Wyoming, a hundred miles to the East. Witnesses said the funnel cloud appeared over a ridge in the Big Horn Basin for about ten minutes Monday night. Although there were reports of a tornado near Cody, Park County’s emergency management coordinator could not find witnesses, or pict...