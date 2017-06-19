Patriot Tour makes a stop in Billings

It is the seventh year the American flag will be traveling through 48 states. The purpose of the trip is to raise funds for wounded veterans and their families. The flag is traveling on the backs of motorcycles and it stopped in Billings on Monday.



Mike Tipton is the regional commander for Utah, Wyoming, and Montana. He said the flag route starts and ends in Madison, Wyoming. He also said the flag is carried by a different volunteer every day. Tipton said last year, the Patriot Tour raised $186,000 for veterans. Today, Tipton and his group rode from Cody, Wyoming to Billings to hand off the flag to another volunteer.



"None of us could be doing what we do without support from our veterans and we need to support them back," Tipton said. "The worst thing that ever happened to our veterans was the Vietnam War. When they came home, they weren't welcomed well and it's been my mission for a long time to make sure anybody coming home now doesn't ever be treated that way and they get the respect they deserve."



The flag will be leaving tomorrow at 9:30 A.M. from Beartooth Harley-Davidson in Billings. Everyone is welcome to watch the departure.