First responders save cat after fire in Laurel breaks out

A house fire in Laurel erupted Sunday evening. The good news is the homeowners were out of town. The bad news is four cats were trapped inside when the fire broke out. Unfortunately, three out of the four cats did not make it.



According to the Laurel Fire Department public relations officer, Hugo Hernandez, animals will be caught inside a house during a fire many times.

Erica White captured the whole situation on a video of a paramedic trying to resuscitate one of the cats. She told us she was very surprised and proud that firefighters and paramedics worked hard to save the lives of pets.



Hernandez said paramedics used an oxygen tank and chest compressions on the cats, but only one made it. He said there are many times animals will be inside the house during a house fire. He also said out of the five years he's worked as a volunteer firefighter, the outcome is not good for the pets. Hernandez explained why saving the lives of pets matters.



"Pets mean a lot to people," said Hernandez. "I've had pets and I know how important dogs, cats, and even fish sometimes, are to people. So yeah, it's very important to get in there and get the pets out of there. And when people find out their house is on fire, they're not very happy. They're very down on themselves and they hit the ground crying. But they find out that their cats, their dogs, their pets are alive and that just makes their day."



Hernandez said no one and nothing deserves to die in a fire.