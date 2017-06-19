Heart & Sole Special on SWX

On June 17, 2017, 2,500 people came together to participate in the 38th Annual Heart & Sole Run presented by St. V's.

The Heart & Sole run raises money for the Billings YMCA and Billings TrailNet.

While we will not know for a while how much money the 2017 race raised, we do know that the race has brought in roughly $130,000 between 2010 and 2016.