US student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22

An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy has identified the seven sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday.
The city of Alexandria, Virginia, has reopened streets and recreational areas around the ball field where Wednesday's shooting spree took place.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict.
Saturday, Walmart is again offering free health screenings at more than 4,600 of its locations nationwide.
Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.
A group of Republican and Democratic governors are echoing President Donald Trump's criticism of a House GOP health care bill as "mean" to the most vulnerable and are pleading with Senate leaders to work together on an overhaul.
A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.
Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ...
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child. Humboldt County Sheriff's officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.
A new study finds coconut oil may not as healthy as you think. The American Heart Association recently issued a report advising against its use. Coconut oil has become widely popular. Some have called it a super food and it's often used in lieu of other oils. Now researchers say they don't see any benefits in using coconut oil versus other saturated fats like beef fat or butter. Data shows coconut oil increased bad cholesterol in seven out of seven trials. The AHA says hig...
The Bozeman Police responded to the area of Bogert Lane and L St. near the North West Energy Sub Station yesterday to the report of a horse stuck in the mud.
For the past couple of weeks, KULR 8 has been getting reports of people falling off the Rims, with Thursday being the most recent.
A second round of rising flood water flowing across U.S. 26 late Saturday night has forced Wyoming Department of Transportation personnel to close the highway until water recedes.
