New study claims coconut oil is just as bad as beef fat and butter

A new study finds coconut oil may not be as healthy as you think.

The American Heart Association recently issued a report advising against its use. Coconut oil has become widely popular. Some have called it a super food and it's often used in lieu of other oils.

Now researchers say they don't see any benefits in using coconut oil versus other saturated fats like beef fat or butter. Data shows coconut oil increased bad cholesterol in seven out of seven trials. The AHA says high levels of "bad" cholesterol like in coconut oil can raise our risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Olive oil may be your best alternative. Coconut oil and olive oil are virtually the same when it comes to calorie content say experts.

One benefit the study did point out about coconut oil: it's the holy grail for hair and skin care.