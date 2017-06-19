Ways to help your child land an internship

Two MSUB students are building job experience at a Billings refinery through Summer internships.

MSUB Sophomore and Phillips 66 intern Hunter Wester says when it comes to landing an internship, don't be afraid to reach out directly.

The Operations intern is currently building experience, earning college credits and getting paid for his internship at the Billings refinery.

Wester says to help your child find internships just start with what their interests.

"Do your research. I mean there's an endless number of internships out there, you just have to find them," Hunter says. "Find a company you like, go to their website, look at their HR, you can go to the job service."

Wester's process plant technology classmate and fellow Phillips 66 intern Michael Gnerer recommends going to career fairs or checking your local college or university's website for internship opportunities.