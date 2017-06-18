Staying safe on the Rims this summer - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Staying safe on the Rims this summer

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

For the past couple of weeks, KULR 8 has been getting reports of people falling off the Rims, with Thursday being the most recent. KULR 8 spoke with a lot of people who were out on the Rims Sunday and the number one response was - common sense.


One couple said they've seen empty beer cans around here. They said people will come out here to enjoy the view while drinking, but people tend to get carried away. Margie Kunz is a Billings resident said she lives right below the Rims and notices a lot of rescue activity around the area. She said during the summer, it's gorgeous to be on the Rims. Kunz said there's just going to be more people on the Rims and more things that can happen.


"I can tell you from my experiences when I was a college student here in Billings, the Rims were a great place to go and maybe have a beverage and it's such a great environment," Kunz said. "It's such a unique thing and you just kind of tend to get a little out of control and you do things you shouldn't do. I think people just make dumb mistakes and maybe there should be some signs posted. Things like that up there."


The Billings Fire Department tells us that these incidents are, unfortunately, a summer occurrence so KULR 8 asks you to please be smart and stay safe.

