Flood waters again flowing across U.S. 26 west of Riverton; highway closed

A second round of rising flood water flowing across U.S. 26 late Saturday night has forced Wyoming Department of Transportation personnel to close the highway until water recedes.

WYDOT personnel are stationed at the road-closed gates on each end of the closure, and they are available to assist drivers with information regarding detours. The road-closed gates will be manned throughout as long as water continues to flow across U.S. 26.

Water is flowing across the highway at milepost 104, about 30 miles west of Riverton.

A signed traffic detour for west-bound traffic is open at U.S. 26's junction with Wyoming 132, about 20 miles west of Riverton. A signed traffic detour is open for east-bound traffic at Diversion Dam junction (U.S. 26 and U.S. 287), about 35 miles west of Riverton.

West-bound drivers on U.S. 26 leaving Riverton are being asked to drive south to Wyoming 132's intersection with U.S. 287, then north through Fort Washakie to the Diversion Dam junction (U.S. 26 and U.S. 287), where drivers can then resume their west-bound trip toward Dubois, Yellowstone National Park and Jackson.

East-bound drivers on U.S. 287 leaving Dubois are being asked to turn south on U.S. 287 toward Lander at the Diversion Dam Junction, and then to turn north on Wyoming 132 and drive to U.S. 26 near Kinnear, where drivers can then resume their east-bound trip toward Riverton and Casper.

"The water started flowing across the highway again sometime during the night," according to WYDOT Maintenance Foreman Robin Clapp of Riverton. "The highway will remain closed until water recedes."

Flood waters from the Wind River have been rising earlier this month, and water started flowing cross U.S. 26 beginning June 7. Lower mountain temperatures and a cold front led to water receding and the highway reopening Sunday morning, June 11. A week later, the highway is closed again.

"We appreciate everyone's patience," Clapp said.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.