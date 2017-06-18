Yellowstone takes measures to prevent mussels' spread - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Yellowstone takes measures to prevent mussels' spread

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park officials are installing moveable barriers in front of boat launches in an attempt to prevent invasive species found in Montana from spreading to the park.
    
Invasive mussel larvae have been found in Montana's Tiber Reservoir and are suspected in Canyon Ferry Reservoir. They can spread quickly, clogging pipes, displacing native species and causing other environmental problems.
    
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2rCu4bM ) the barriers will be found at launches at Yellowstone and Lewis lakes. They will keep uninspected boats from entering the lakes when check stations and entry points aren't staffed.
    
Park fisheries supervisor Todd Koel says park officials want to keep the invasive species from spreading to the park and to the Columbia River Basin.

