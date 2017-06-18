Yellowstone takes measures to prevent mussels' spread

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park officials are installing moveable barriers in front of boat launches in an attempt to prevent invasive species found in Montana from spreading to the park.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Marco Rubio says it's best for the country to let the FBI's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election take its course, and the Florida Republican tells CNN's "State of the Union" that's what he'd advise President Donald Trump.
The city of Alexandria, Virginia, has reopened streets and recreational areas around the ball field where Wednesday's shooting spree took place.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy says the bodies of sailors who went missing in the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship have been found aboard the stricken destroyer.
One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy says the bodies of sailors who went missing in the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship have been found aboard the stricken destroyer.
An earthquake shook a backcountry area in the northwest part of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday evening.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Federal education officials are weighing a complaint of gender discrimination against Missoula County Public Schools for allegedly not supporting Sentinel High School's softball team.
A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.
After almost a decade, Big Sky Pride returns to Billings. Pride events have taken over the Magic City this weekend and Saturday was no exception.
U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines’ bill to provide much-needed authorization for Montana rural water infrastructure this week received a legislative hearing in the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water and Power.
