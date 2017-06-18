Rubio says best to let Russia probe proceed - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Rubio says best to let Russia probe proceed

By KULR-8 News Staff
WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Marco Rubio says it's best for the country to let the FBI's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election take its course, and the Florida Republican tells CNN's "State of the Union" that's what he'd advise President Donald Trump.
    
Rubio says Trump firing former FBI Director James Comey hasn't impeded the FBI's or the Senate intelligence committee's investigations into Russia's role in the 2016 campaign.
    
Rubio says: "If it involved working with Americans, whether wittingly or unwittingly, that needs to be part of" the investigation.
    
Trump insists his campaign had nothing to do with Russian efforts to undermine credibility in the U.S. election. Rubio says it's important for the American people to know how the Russians interfered because we have more elections coming up.
    

