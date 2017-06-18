Montana Sets Scoring Record in Badlands Bowl Rout

In 2004 the Montana All Star football team scored 55 points in the highest scoring outburst in the Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl's history. That record stood for 13 years, until this year, when the Treasure State all stars scored 65 points while holding North Dakota to zero.

Offensively for team Montana it was Bozeman wideout, and future Montana State Bobcat, Lance McCutcheon who was named the MVP after catching a pair of touchdowns, one from his former Hawk teammate in Callahan O'Reilly, and another from Montana Gatorade Player of the Year in Senior's Nathan Dick.

Defensively it was Capital High's Marcus Welnel who was named MVP after coming up with several key stops, as well as a 62 yard interception run back for a touchdown in the third quarter.

The shutout was the third Montana has posted against the North Dakota squad, who forced six turnovers in the win. With the victory, Montana now moves to 18-6 in the series.