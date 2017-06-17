Alexandria opens streets near ballpark

Dogs were "jumping" for joy during the North American Diving Dog Trials in Billings Friday. Pooches lined up to see who could jump the farthest. The event is recognized by the American Kennel Club. There are three different divisions depending on your fur baby's size. The lap dog division is for dogs under 16 inches at the shoulder. The veteran division is for dogs 7 years or older. Everyone else falls into the open division. While some dogs are here to beat their persona...