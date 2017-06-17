Alexandria opens streets near ballpark - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Alexandria opens streets near ballpark

By NBC News

The city of Alexandria, Virginia, has reopened streets and recreational areas around the ball field where Wednesday's shooting spree took place.

Officers removed crime tape surrounding Eugene Simpson stadium.

That's where a gunman opened fire on a republican congressional baseball practice... Wounding five people... Including house majority whip Steve Scalise from Louisiana.

The gunman, James Hodgkinson, was killed during a shootout with capitol police officers.

Saturday, the city opened everything except the large baseball field, which is expected to open Sunday
The city said the field and the spectator areas have been cleaned by a certified contractor.

