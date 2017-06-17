NEW INFO: Sailors identified after deadly collision with a container ship

YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy has identified the seven sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday.

They are:

- Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia



- Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California



- Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut



- Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas



- Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California



- Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland



- Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

Meanwhile, acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley says the Navy is deeply saddened and promised a full investigation into a collision between a destroyer and a container ship off Japan that killed seven sailors.



He said in a statement that "we are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our fellow shipmates."



He also praised their colleagues for saving the USS Fitzgerald from further damage and bringing it back to port. The incident happened early Saturday morning as many of the crew slept.



Stackley promised to "fully investigate" the cause of the collision.



PREVIOUS STORY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. Navy says the bodies of sailors who went missing in the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship have been found aboard the stricken destroyer.



The Navy says in a statement that searchers had gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision. A total of seven sailors had been missing since Saturday's crash off Japan's coast.



The Navy says the remains are being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka where they will be identified.



It says the families are being notified and being provided the support they need during "this difficult time." The names of the sailors will be released after all notifications are made.

