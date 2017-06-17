One dead after Billings rollover crash

One person is dead after a rollover crash on South Frontage Road Saturday evening around 7:30.

According to officers on scene, the driver was traveling eastbound when the car drifted off the right side of the road. The car struck an embankment and swerved before rolling several times.

During the crash, the driver was ejected from the car. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

Officers on scene said it's too early in the investigation to know whether speed, drugs or alcohol are a factor. The investigation is ongoing.