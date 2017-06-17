Daines’ Rural Water Projects Bill receives Senate hearing

U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines’ bill to provide much-needed authorization for Montana rural water infrastructure this week received a legislative hearing in the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water and Power.

The Clean Water for Rural Communities Act authorizes two Bureau of Reclamation rural water projects: the Dry-Redwater Regional Water Authority System and the Musselshell-Judith Rural Water System. The bill will collectively facilitate water treatment and delivery to nearly 36,000 residents in Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Judith Basin, Wheatland, Golden Valley, Fergus, Yellowstone and Musselshell Counties in Montana and McKenzie County, in North Dakota.

Harlowton Mayor Jeff Sell testified before the Committee on the importance of passing Daines’ bill to ensure Montanans have access to a clean and dependable water source.