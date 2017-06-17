Education officials investigate Missoula schools complaint

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Federal education officials are weighing a complaint of gender discrimination against Missoula County Public Schools for allegedly not supporting Sentinel High School's softball team.



The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights has completed an investigation and a report is expected to be sent to the school and the person who filed the complaint.



That's according Joanne Austin of the Montana High School Association.



Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Thane says the district's attorney is preparing a response to the investigation. He says if any inequity is found, it will need to be corrected.



Former Sentinel softball coach Mick Earl tells the Missoulian that softball is treated as an afterthought and that players are treated like second-class athletes.



He says the program was given fewer resources than other sports.

___

